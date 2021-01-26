John A. “Jack” Gould, 78, of Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - John A. “Jack” Gould, 78, of 24596 County Rt. 32, Calcium passed away January 23, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the Brookside Cemetery.
Born on August 4, 1942 in West Carthage, NY, son of Paul N. and Cordelia C. (Ford) Gould, he graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1960. Following school, he worked at Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill and St. Regis Paper Co.
Jack entered the US Navy on December 18, 1964 and served during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on December 10, 1966 and received the National Defense Service Medal. He continued to serve in the Navy Reserves until March 25, 1969.
He married Julie C. Phillips of Watertown on June 6, 1970 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The couple resided in Watertown until they moved to Calcium in 1986.
In April of 1974 he began his career as a firefighter for the City of Watertown Fire Department. He became a Captain in 1983. He was the recipient of the Firefighter of the Year award and the Medal of Valor. He was very active with the Fire Prevention Program. He retired in 2003 after 29 years of service.
Following his retirement Jack and his wife became very active with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and he was a member of the choir. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, camping, traveling, taking care of his farm, most of all he loved being a grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a kind, humble, generous man who was an amazing grandfather, loving father and devoted husband.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie C. Gould, three children, Rebecca L. “Becky” and Currin Gass, of Salisbury, MD, Jessica A. and Chris Hanlin, of Calcium, Stephen P. Gould, of Romulus; eight grandchildren, Stephen James John and his wife Xandra Gould, Brittany Schmidt, Brian Hanlin, Grason Schmidt, Isabella Ward, Brayden Hanlin, John “Jack” Ward, Currin Gass IV; a great granddaughter, Elodie Rae Ann Gould, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a daughter Ellen Marie, a granddaughter, Jordan Marie Gould, great grandson, Stephen James John Gould II, three brothers, Milton, Robert and Willard Gould, and a sister, Myrtle Chartrand.
Donations may be made to Watertown Catechetical (Religious Education for People with Disabilities) or North Pole Fire Co.
