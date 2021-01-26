Katherine I. LaShomb, 85, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Katherine I. LaShomb, age 85, of Potsdam, NY passed away on January 26, 2021 at her residence in the Village of Potsdam while under the care of her family and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Burial will take place in the spring at the Calvary Cemetery in Massena, NY. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.