Katherine I. LaShomb, 85, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Katherine I. LaShomb, age 85, of Potsdam, NY passed away on January 26, 2021 at her residence in the Village of Potsdam while under the care of her family and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Burial will take place in the spring at the Calvary Cemetery in Massena, NY. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Katherine is survived by her son Stanley (Beth Couglin) LaShomb of Potsdam; son in law Brian Loveless; daughters Cynthia Gilbert of Potsdam, Debra (Ted) Muller of Metuchen, NJ, Mary (Kerry) Matthews of Spokane, WA and Michele LaShomb of Potsdam; sisters Carmela Gardner of Massena and Chi Chi (John) Garcia of Bloomington, IN, 2 grandchildren Joey LaShomb and Zoe Loveless. She is predeceased by her husband Stanley LaShomb; a daughter Charmaine Loveless; a brother Sam Calipari and sisters Betty Caldwell, Angie Petra and Mary Brunt and son in law Ron Gilbert.
Mrs. Katherine I. LaShomb was born on March 10, 1935 in Massena, NY to the late Vincent Calipari and Aletha Steerney. She attended Massena Central Schools. On August 21, 1954 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena, NY she was married to Stanley LaShomb.
Katherine worked for the Warner Bra factory in Massena for a years and then she and her husband were the owners and operators of St. Lawrence Supply in Potsdam from 1970 until their retirement in 1987. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer Association @ 4 Pine West Plaza # 405, Albany, NY 12205 or to the Potsdam Humane Society @ 17 Madrid Ave. Potsdam, NY 13676.
