Lowville drug raids ends with man’s arrest, seizure of heroin, fentanyl

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 5-month long drug investigation has ended with the arrest of a Lowville man and the seizure of heroin and fentanyl.
Members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force raided a home at 7527 South State Street early Tuesday morning.
Officials said they found approximately 45 grams of fentanyl, 10 bags of heroin, scales and drug packaging bats.
Lowville police arrested 29 year old Joseph Fitzgerald, who lives at that address.
He’s charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Fitzgerald was arraigned in county court and released on his own recognizance.
This is the second time police have searched Fitzgerald’s home.
On November 4, officials said they found suspected heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Once the evidence from that raid is tested, additional charges could be filed against Fitzgerald.
The drug task force was assisted by state police, county sheriff’s office and Lowville police.
