NNY Frontline Workers Receive Generous Gift

In appreciation of their continued dedication to serving the community during the pandemic, Dunkin’ will donate $7,500 in gift cards to frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in Northern New York.
Among the recipients are healthcare facilities, including those supported by Samaritan Medical Foundation which will receive $5,000 in Dunkin’ gift cards for distribution to frontline workers. The Lowville Food Pantry will receive $2,500 in Dunkin’ gift cards for its staff and volunteers. Dunkin’ also donated nearly 200 pounds of coffee to the organizations.
The Northern New York donation is one component of an overall $62,500 commitment by Dunkin’ to keep frontline workers and volunteers throughout upstate New York fueled in their daily fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Dunkin is honored to continue to support those who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Stensland, field marketing manager for Dunkin’. “Since March, these brave men and women have been doing everything they can to ensure people in their community are safe and healthy. Our mission here at Dunkin’ is to do whatever we can to make sure these workers and volunteers are fueled and focused during their daily fight against this invisible enemy.”
The delivery marks Dunkin’s latest initiative in an ongoing effort to support frontline employees and volunteers during the pandemic. Since mid-March, Dunkin’ has donated thousands of baked goods, pounds of coffee and gift cards to first responders, nurses, food bank employees and child care staff.
