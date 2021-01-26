NY state administers 93 percent of COVID vaccine it has received

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s state-run vaccination clinics have administered 93 percent of the COVID vaccine doses received from the federal government.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that, as of 11 a.m., New York’s distribution sites had received 1,304,050 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine and administered 1,210,339 shots. That’s 93 percent.
He said the state has gotten 564,600 second doses and has administered 166,640.
According to Cuomo, the state-run sites have given 74 percent of first and second doses.
“We know the vaccine is the weapon that ends the war. That’s why New York has built a vast infrastructure of providers and pop-up sites to get shots in arms quickly and fairly on a massive scale. The only problem - we don’t have nearly enough supply,” he said.
As for the north country region, 50,945 first and second doses of vaccine have been received and 33,581 have been administered at state-run clinics. That’s 66 percent.
Delivery of the week 7 allocation from the federal government is expected to arrive the middle of this week, he said.
