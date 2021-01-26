Ogdensburg council holds off spending more on wastewater plant

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The majority of Ogdensburg’s city council wants to wait before adding more money to a multi-million-dollar wastewater treatment plant project.
A four-to-three vote tabled the resolution for 90 days.
The resolution would authorize the city to change a contract with the company making the improvements.
Originally, the project was capped around $43.2 million dollars, but additional items would cost another $5 million.
Some councillors want to look into additional funding for those items while others want the work done sooner rather than later.
“A lot of things have changed in government at the state level and federal level,” Councillor Steven Fisher said. “And, reading the governor’s proposed 2021 budget, there are moneys that’s going to be available.”
“I think putting this on the backburner is just going to come back to bite us in the rear at the end of the day,” Councillor Mike Powers said.
Councillors voted unanimously to approve bringing a Bass Nation Fishing Tournament to Ogdensburg.
