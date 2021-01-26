Paul C. Covey, 89, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul C. Covey, 89, a longtime resident of South Canton Road, passed away Monday morning, January 25, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Paul was born on June 7, 1931 in Potsdam, the son of the late Myron and Corinne (Hatch) Covey. He attended Parishville-Hopkinton Central School before entering the US Navy on January 9, 1951. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged on November 30, 1954.
Paul worked throughout his life for Niagara Mohawk retiring as a supervising lineman. He was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and maintaining his lawn.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Sally Boslet; his children, Aaron, James, and Linda Covey; his companion’s children, Susan and Steven Boslet; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister, June Weegar of Ogdensburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Diane; and brother, Floyd and Wayne Covey.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.