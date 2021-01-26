Remains of fallen National Guard members escorted through Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A somber procession made its way through Watertown Tuesday.
Hearses containing the remains of 2 members of the National Guard were escorted by police and firefighters along Arsenal Street.
The remains of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial were being taken to Watertown’s Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, which is contracted by the Army to prepare the deceased for final interment.
Skoda and Prial as well as Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch died when the UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter they were in crashed in a farmer’s field near Mendon, south of Rochester, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
After the funeral home preparations are complete, the remains of Skoda and Prial will be escorted by members of their unit to their final resting places.
Skoda will be interred at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville and Prial will be interred at West Point Cemetery.
