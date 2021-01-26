Reverend Donald A. Easton, 79, of Watertown

Born in Elmira on December 24, 1941, he was the son of Albert and Dorothy (Mattison) Easton. He graduated in 1960 from Southside High School in Elmira, NY. Don attended Bucknell University, served honorably in the Navy for two years as a Thai translator. Don graduated from William Penn College in 1969. He then attended Garrett Theological Seminary and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Divinity in 1972. During his college years and after he spent his summers at Casowasco UMC Retreat Center as a camp counselor and led several youth camping and canoe trips to Canada.