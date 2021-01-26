Sandra L. Mattingly, 74, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandra L. Mattingly, 74, longtime resident of Theresa, passed away, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Carthage, NY, where she had been a resident for the past 8 1/2 years. While recently diagnosed with COVID-19, Alzheimer’s stole the best of her last 15 years of life.