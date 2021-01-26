Sandra L. Mattingly, 74, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandra L. Mattingly, 74, longtime resident of Theresa, passed away, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Carthage, NY, where she had been a resident for the past 8 1/2 years. While recently diagnosed with COVID-19, Alzheimer’s stole the best of her last 15 years of life.
Born on October 5, 1946 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Gerald C. and Marion O. Ritter Bartlett. She attended Theresa Elementary and graduated from Indian River High School in 1964. Sandra attended Mohawk Valley College, Utica, NY and graduated in 1966 with a degree in Banking, Real Estate and Insurance.
She married James R. Mattingly of Philadelphia, NY, on September 4, 1970 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Philadelphia, NY.
Sandra worked for the NYS Higher Education Assistance Corporation, Albany, NY and the dentist office in Theresa, NY.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, taking long walks on her “route” through the village and cross-country skiing.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 50 years, James; a son, Marvin J. Mattingly and wife, Lauri, Theresa, NY; her beloved granddaughter, Jane M. Mattingly, Theresa, NY; two brothers, Gerald C. Bartlett, Jr. and companion, Alice Dusharm, Theresa, NY, Charles Bartlett and wife, Linda, Cicero, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her father, Gerald C. Bartlett passed away in 1994 and her mother, Marion O. Bartlett, recently passed away, January 19, 2021.
Services will be in the spring. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
