SLC lawmakers reject Ogdensburg sales tax extension

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County leaders have rejected a sales tax deal with the city of Ogdensburg.
The deal would have kept the same sales tax split between the county and city through the end of 2023, giving Ogdensburg time to renegotiate a new split or collect sales tax on its own.
Without the deal, Ogdensburg leaders will have to scramble to come up with a plan by the end of the year.
It was a close vote among county lawmakers Monday night, but the sales tax extension was defeated 8-7.
Supporters of the deal had hoped a change of leadership on the county board would swing the deal towards approval, but it did not.
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie said in an email late Monday evening that the city is disappointed with the county’s final vote.
