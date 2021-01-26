15th death reported at Canton nursing home

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s been another COVID-19 death at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton.
The total number of residents there who have died from the coronavirus is now 15. The 14th death was reported on January 19.
A total of 91 staff and 65 residents have tested positive since November 29.
There have been no new deaths reported at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg since January 4.
That total remains at 23.
Eighty-four staff and 130 residents have tested positive there since November 22.
No deaths have been reported at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton. That facility has had three staff and two residents who tested positive since November 29.
