Traffic concerns surround proposed Chick-fil-A

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s worry over traffic congestion as people order chicken.
The Watertown Planning Board had its first look at a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant that is planned just off Arsenal Street in the plaza where a closed Ruby Tuesday currently is.
The Chick-fil-A would seat 100 patrons and have 2 drive-thru lanes.
The business wants to open by fall 2022. Planning board members know how popular a Chick-fil-A will be and asked questions about the number of cars that’ll come.
“We understand that there’s a potential for very long lines at the drive-thru as other Chick-fil-A locations experience. If these back up here, then it could conflict with the Starbucks flow,” said Andy Nevin, senior planner.
Starbucks is also in the plaza.
The planning board deemed the project of local concern only.
Chick-fil-A will have to bring the proposal to Watertown City Planning and city council for permits.
