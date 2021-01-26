Tri-county region sees 1 new COVID death, 156 new infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death and another 156 positive cases were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region. In addition, St. Lawrence County hit an all-time high for hospitalizations.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced Tuesday that another person has died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to date to 45.
There were 75 new cases to report in Jefferson County Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,242 positive cases.
Twenty-six people are hospitalized; 510 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,231 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 3,644 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Tuesday that 64 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 4,513.
To date, 64 people have died from COVID-19.
Officials said 1,168 cases are active and 42 people are hospitalized. The hospitalizations are an all-time high for the county.
According to the county, 3,281 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 17 new cases Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 1,445 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 19 people are hospitalized and 171 are in isolation.
Another 340 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 23 people have died from COVID, while 1,251 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
