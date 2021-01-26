Watertown officials seek input on police reform

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is looking for input on its police reform plan.
Last year Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all police departments in the state to come up with a plan to reinvent themselves in the wake of mass demonstrations against police brutality that sprung up across the country after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The deadline for those plans is April 1.
The city has scheduled virtual public meetings to talk about it on February 10 and 17.
City officials expect to release a draft of a plan in early March.
In the release below is a list of questions from the state for communities to consider while drafting a plan.
People with questions can email policereform@watertown-ny.gov.
