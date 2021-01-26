Watertown’s heavy rescue truck stripped, readied for auction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At the end of this week, an auction house will head over to the Watertown Fire Department to take a look at the city’s decommissioned heavy rescue truck.
A heavy rescue truck that once traveled the streets of Watertown is now being stripped.
“Here in the cab, it’s looking pretty sparse right now because we’ve moved all of the SCBA equipment. Chargers, lights,” said Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman. “Axes, Halligans, forcible entry tools. They’ve all been removed.”
City council voted to auction off the heavy rescue truck as it looks to curb the number of EMS calls the fire department responds to. That’s when the work to remove the equipment began.
“Sifting through all of those things and trying to find out, ‘Where should we put this?’ and ‘What about this?’ That’s only one half of the equation. Once we decide this is something we should carry on a different vehicle, now we have to go to that vehicle and find out where we can store it,” said Timerman.
The chief often referred to the heavy rescue truck as a rolling toolkit, with a lot of equipment. Now the question has become: where will it go? The answer: To the highest bidder.
“Auctions International is going to come out and start the process, get the pictures, and that sort of thing,” said Timerman.
As the truck sits bare, there is one thing left on it - the name of Monsignor Robert McCarthy, the department’s fire chaplain who passed away 3 years ago. McCarthy was often referred to as the Carnie Priest, traveling around the world to perform weddings, baptisms, and funerals for people who worked at carnivals and fairs.
“I doubt whoever purchases the truck will have the same bond with Monsignor McCarthy that we did,” said Timerman.
He doesn’t necessarily know how, but Timerman says that legacy will live on in a new way.
“I’m not sure what we’ll do to honor his memory. Maybe in the future we’ll name another vehicle after him. I don’t know. It’s something we haven’t had time to process yet,” said Timerman.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.