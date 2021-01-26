William A. Makuch Sr., 88, of Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - William A. Makuch Sr., 88, of US Rt. 11, Calcium, passed away January 24, 2021 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Born on October 27, 1932 in the Town of Montague, son of Jacob and Piaza Repac Makuch, he graduated from Lowville Academy in 1950.
William entered the US Army on January 15, 1953 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on December 8, 1954.
He married Doris Snyder on November 6, 1955 in Copenhagen. He worked construction until 1961, at which time he and his wife purchased land in Calcium and built the Ridgedale Trailer Park. They owned and operated the park up until 1990 when they sold it to their son William Makuch Jr.
William was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Evans Mills, Lowville American Legion Post 162, and he and his wife spent many winters in Zephyrhills Florida.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 65 years, Doris E. Makuch; three children, Jo-Ann (Terry) Ramsdell, Black River, William “Billy” (Sherry) Makuch Jr., Gregory Makuch, Calcium,; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; two brothers Joseph and Jacob Makuch, of Evans Mills; a sister, Alice Barnum, of Watertown and many nieces and nephews.
Beside his parents he is predeceased by a grandson, Garret Ramsdell in 2006 and 14 siblings.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
There will be a graveside service in Sanford Corners Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the Calcium Fire Department 24527 County Road 138, Calcium, NY 13616.
