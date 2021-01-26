Winter weather advisory this afternoon & overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re expecting snowfall today and tonight.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County will get snow, too, but there’s no advisory there.
Most of the snow will be during the afternoon and overnight.
Most places will see 1-2 inches during the day Tuesday and another 2-4 inches overnight. Snow could be heavy at times and driving could get difficult.
Tuesday’s highs will be around 30. Overnight lows will be around 20.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with most of the snow ending in the morning. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
It will be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday and Friday. It will be in the upper teens on Thursday and the upper single digits on Friday.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low teens on Saturday.
Sunday will be partly sunny and in the low 20s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
