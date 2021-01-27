7 candidates so far for city council, mayor says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Seven people so far have expressed interest in joining the Watertown city council, according to Watertown mayor Jeff Smith.
Lance Hunt, Patrick Hickey, Calvin Stanley, Timothy Babcock and Donnie Lee Barrigar have all applied for the seat on the council which will become vacant at the end of the month with the resignation of current council member Jesse Roshia, who has taken a job in Syracuse.
Smith said he has received two other letters of interest, but he would not identify the candidates. He said he will make a list of candidates public after the January 31 deadline for applying for the job.
The names of the five candidates publicly identified were first reported by the Watertown Times.
Robert Schorr, who - along with Hickey has run for council in the past - is thought to be interested in the vacancy, but Smith said Tuesday he has received no application from Schorr.
Also, Calvin Stanley has apparently withdrawn his name from consideration. In a Facebook posting Sunday night, Stanley writes “I will officially bypass the interview process to be appointed to the Watertown city council.
“The mayor stated last week the next council member should be a mold of the current city councilman and unfortunately that disqualifies me from being appointed because I refuse to be a puppet.”
Stanley said in the post that he was suspending all campaign activities until May, suggesting he will run for council this fall.
Smith said he anticipates council members will first decide who among the seven they want to talk with - it’s a safe bet it won’t be everyone - and that will be followed by interviews.
Whoever is picked will face election this fall, along with incumbent council members Lisa Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.