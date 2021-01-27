Clayton man escapes burning home

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Clayton resident escaped his burning home Wednesday morning after the smell of smoke and the sound of crackling fire woke him up.
Jefferson County deputy fire coordinator Bruce Reome said the fire at 11195 County Route 9 – also known as St. Lawrence Road -- was called in shortly before 7 a.m.
Reome said the resident was out of the home by the time firefighters arrived. He was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
A number of cats were also in the home. Many got out, but it wasn’t clear if all had escaped.
Reome said firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen. No cause has been determined.
The road was closed while crews worked to put out the fire.
At the scene were fire departments from Clayton, Depauville, LaFargeville, Fishers Landing, Three Mile Bay, and Cape Vincent.
