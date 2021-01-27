Fort Drum’s annual baby shower goes virtual

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s annual baby shower had a different look this year as 50 military moms-to-be gathered for a virtual celebration.
The women joined the virtual shower last week. They played bingo and trivia games and were given a goodie bag with snacks and gifts for the babies.
Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes says this was important to do because it makes these times feel a little more normal.
“But the idea was - has always been - to connect moms-to-be with their neighbors, build that sense of community and also provide information to them about resources that they - we have in the community, both on Fort Drum and off-post for new moms,” said Megan Klosner, project director, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes.
Barbara Glen is an expectant mom and participated in the celebration. She says that the shower was great because most Fort Drum wives are away from their families and can’t have a typical baby shower.
