Francis A. Parker, Jr., 77, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Francis A. Parker, Jr., 77, Watertown, passed away Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Services will be held in the near future at a day and time to be announced at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Spring burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Roselene; a daughter Cathy (Raymond) Cinqmars, PA; two grandsons Raymond and Francis; his step children Leann (Andrew) Cronk, VA, Noel (Linda) Townsend, Black River and Jo Townsend, Watertown; nine step grandkids, many step great and five great grandchildren; a brother Jim (Nancy) Parker, Black River, two sisters Mary Bidwell, Watertown and Phyllis (Fred) Seymour, North Carolina; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his step children twins at birth James and Jay,Kamay, 2 step grandchildren, sister Carmella Parker and a brother Carmen Parker. Francis was born February 1st, 1943. He served in the US Navy from 1960-1963. He married Roselene Simpson Townsend June 15, 1980. He retired from the Watertown City School District as head custodian after 38 years. He continued as a substitute custodian at General Brown School until his passing. Francis was an avid John Wayne fan. He enjoyed camping and traveling. His family was everything to him and he enjoyed every minute he spent with them. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com.