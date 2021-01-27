Harold E. Barlow, 83, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harold E. Barlow, 83, of 306 West St., Carthage passed on Tuesday morning, January 26, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was a patient for two weeks.
Harold was born on January 2, 1938 in Carthage, the fine son of the late Harry and Geneva (Holmes) Barlow. Harold was a graduate of Carthage High School where he was an avid athlete. Harold married his love Gloria M. Stone on March 30, 1963 in Carthage. Harold worked for the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet as an oiler and later retired from Champion International in 1998 after 42 years of dedicated service. Harold also was the Union President of Local 45 for 22 years and was a member of the American Legion Post # 789 and the VFW Post #7227 all of Carthage. Harold loved hunting, and for 36 years he treasured hunting at his daughter’s property in the Southern Tier.
Harold was a kind, caring, compassionate, and selfless man who would do anything for anyone. Harold will be greatly missed by everyone. Harold is survived by his wife: Gloria M. Barlow of Carthage, three daughters: Diana Richardson of Clarksville, TN, Joann Cook of Hubbardsville, NY, and Jennifer Rubin of Williamsburg, VA, three sons: Bruce Barlow of Hyde Park and Brian and Michael Barlow, both of Carthage, 10 Grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three sisters: Lillian Manuel, Debbie Dupuis and Lisa Taylor, all of Old Orchard Beach, Maine and several nieces and nephews. Harold is predeceased by his son, Thomas Barlow who died on December 25, 2012, an infant son, Alan Barlow and a sister, Hazel Kennedy.
In keeping with Harold’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
