Harold E. Barlow, 83, of Carthage

Harold was born on January 2, 1938 in Carthage, the fine son of the late Harry and Geneva (Holmes) Barlow. Harold was a graduate of Carthage High School where he was an avid athlete. Harold married his love Gloria M. Stone on March 30, 1963 in Carthage. Harold worked for the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet as an oiler and later retired from Champion International in 1998 after 42 years of dedicated service. Harold also was the Union President of Local 45 for 22 years and was a member of the American Legion Post # 789 and the VFW Post #7227 all of Carthage. Harold loved hunting, and for 36 years he treasured hunting at his daughter’s property in the Southern Tier.