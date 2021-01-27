Maureen A. Gates, 83, formerly of Watertown

Maureen was born on January 15, 1938 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Charles Clifford and Mary (Genito) Gates. She was a 1955 graduate of Carthage High School. Maureen’s secretarial career started in 1958 at Carthage Machine Company. She continued on to be employed by King & King CPA’s and Rist Frost Associates of Watertown. She then worked at New York Air Brake where she retired in 1993 as an Administrative Secretary but continued to work at NYAB under Kelly Service.