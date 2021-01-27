More than 70 percent of Watertown firefighters receive COVID vaccine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite a few sore arms, the vaccination process is going smoothly at the Watertown Fire Department.
Fire Chief Matt Timerman says, so far, more than 70 percent of the department has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re all pretty excited that a majority of the department is starting that second round. Now we feel not only does that keep us safer, but if we’re not ill, we’re less likely to pass it on to the people we interact with, the community,” he said.
Timerman says that percentage is expected to go up by the end of the week as a few more members are scheduled for their second dose in the next few days.
