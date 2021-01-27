4 new COVID deaths, 132 new cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new COVID-19 deaths and another 132 positive cases were reported Wednesday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced Wednesday that 3 more people have died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to date to 48.
There were 53 new cases to report in Jefferson County Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,295 positive cases.
Twenty-six people are hospitalized; 492 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,114 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 3,705 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Wednesday that another person has died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 65.
Officials announced 61 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 4,574.
Officials said 939 cases are active and 36 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 3,570 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 18 new cases Wednesday.
The county has had a total of 1,463 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Wednesday that 21 people are hospitalized and 171 are in isolation.
Another 341 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 23 people have died from COVID, while 1,269 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.