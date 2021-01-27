North Country Family Health Center - New Hire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
North Country Family Health Center (NCFHC) announced the addition of Beth Ann Jayne, MD, F.A.A.P. to their staff as the Health Center’s newest physician. She is double boarded in both Pediatrics and Internal Medicine. Dr. Jayne will provide care for patients of any age, including newborns and is currently accepting new patients. She joins the Health Center’s current team of community-based primary care providers: Scott Stern, MD; Diane Keating Jones, DO, F.A.A.P.; Kit Veley, FNP; Cassandra Jackson, FNP; Kate Gates, ANP-BC; Shelby Scordo, PA; and Robin Frost, RPA-C all who coordinate care for adults and children within the Center’s Pediatric & Family Practice location at 238 Arsenal Street, Watertown and at NCFHC’s Health & Wellness Center located on the campus of Jefferson Community College. Dr. Jayne, who was born in Watertown and spent the first five years of her childhood in the North Country, completed her undergraduate education at Davidson College, Davidson, North Carolina in 1994 and then received her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, New York in 1999. She completed a combined Internal Medicine and Pediatric residency at Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York in 2003.
Dr. Jayne is board certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Board of Internal Medicine. As a double boarded Internist and Pediatrician, Dr. Jayne specializes in both pediatric and adult medicine. Prior to joining the staff at the Health Center, Dr. Jayne was a partner and attending physician at Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Charlotte, North Carolina. It was at Novant Health that she received recognition as one of America’s Top Doctors as published in Business NC in both pediatric and internal medicine. Additionally, Dr. Jayne gained National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recognition in both Diabetes Care and Heart/Stroke Programs. -more- “It is always special to welcome former North Country residents back to the region to further their healthcare career. As a result, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jayne to our organization. We are extremely excited to continue to grow our Primary Care Team and expand access to high-quality care to the residents of the North Country. Dr. Jayne will be a real asset to the Health Center as she specializes in care for patients of all ages – from newborn to elderly,” comments Joey Marie Horton, Chief Executive Officer, North Country Family Health Center.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.