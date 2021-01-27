North Country Family Health Center - New Hire

Dr. Jayne is board certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Board of Internal Medicine. As a double boarded Internist and Pediatrician, Dr. Jayne specializes in both pediatric and adult medicine. Prior to joining the staff at the Health Center, Dr. Jayne was a partner and attending physician at Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Charlotte, North Carolina. It was at Novant Health that she received recognition as one of America’s Top Doctors as published in Business NC in both pediatric and internal medicine. Additionally, Dr. Jayne gained National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recognition in both Diabetes Care and Heart/Stroke Programs. -more- “It is always special to welcome former North Country residents back to the region to further their healthcare career. As a result, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jayne to our organization. We are extremely excited to continue to grow our Primary Care Team and expand access to high-quality care to the residents of the North Country. Dr. Jayne will be a real asset to the Health Center as she specializes in care for patients of all ages – from newborn to elderly,” comments Joey Marie Horton, Chief Executive Officer, North Country Family Health Center.