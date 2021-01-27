North country lags when it comes to giving vaccines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to administering COVID-19 vaccines, the north country lags behind much of New York state.
That’s according to a “vaccine dashboard” published Wednesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration.
As of 11 AM Wednesday, 50,945 doses of vaccine had been received in northern New York, with 36,269 of them administered, for a percentage of 71 percent.
Only the mid-Hudson region at 70 percent and the Mohawk Valley at 60 percent were lower.
Statewide, the average was 77 percent.
The statistic measures vaccine doses delivered to pharmacies, hospitals, and state and local governments, and includes both first and second doses.
In a statement, Governor Cuomo said seven million New Yorkers are currently eligible to get the vaccine, and even with the Biden administration promising to increase the weekly supply of vaccine, demand still “far exceed(s) the supply coming from the federal government.”
The vaccine dashboard will be updated daily, Cuomo said. The dashboard divides the state into 10 regions, of which the north country is one.
