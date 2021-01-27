Pleasant today, deep freeze tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For a January day, today will be beautiful -- but you might need your heavy coat for the rest of the week.
There’s a 40 percent chance of lingering snow. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s.
Temperatures drop into the single digits overnight.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-teens.
It will be in the upper single digits and mostly cloudy on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper single digits Saturday and the upper teens on Sunday.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of snow on Monday, the first day of February. Tuesday, Groundhog Day, will be mostly cloudy. Both days will have highs in the mid-20s.
