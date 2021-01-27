“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992”

Stage delivered three cameras, dual green screens, lighting and audio equipment, costumes, wigs and props to McClain’s home. Once in place, McClain performed “Twilight” while the designers and technicians manipulated the equipment remotely. Video designer Kate Freer used the green screens to add images and videos that in the theater would have appeared as projections on the set. Together, the experience for the viewer on-line will be akin to a documentary or news broadcast. As Freer pointed out, the video capture of the assault on Rodney King was one of the first instances of a citizen journalist impacting the news and in effect becoming the news. A documentary-style approach matches well with the play, she explained.