Watertown man accused of housing drugs, sawed-off shotgun in storage unit

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 42 year old Watertown man is behind bars, accused of using a storage unit to house drugs like heroin, cocaine and molly.
Daniel Borg was arrested after members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force searched his vehicle and storage unit at 21187 Route 12F in the town of Watertown last Friday afternoon.
Officials said they seized:
- 534 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin
- 325 grams of molly, also known as ecstasy
- $2,342 in cash
- a small amount of powder cocaine
- sawed-off .410 shotgun with a pistol grip
The search and arrest were the result of a several week investigation. Officials allege Borg was using the storage unit to house the drugs and the vehicle to transport them.
Borg is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Borg, who had been free on bond for unrelated prior drug charges, was video arraigned in Watertown Town Court.
He was ordered held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail due to prior felony convictions.
Additional charges are pending further investigation.
The task force was assisted by members of the Watertown Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.