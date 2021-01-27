WPBS features student success seminar

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s rough enough for students in ordinary times, but many have been hit hard by the changes to their lives because of the pandemic.
WPBS-TV is hosting a student success seminar featuring “Mike the Motivator” Nelson.
Mike and WPBS general manager Mark Prasuhn talked about the seminar during an interview on 7 News This Morning. Yu can watch that interview in the video above.
Mike will present his seven keys to success at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3.
You can watch it live on WPBS or stream it at wpbstv.org/event, on YouTube Live, and on Facebook Live.
