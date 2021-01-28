AG probe finds NY COVID-19 nursing home deaths underreported by as much as half

NEW YORK (WWNY) - A larger number of New York nursing home residents may have died from COVID-19 than previously reported by the state.
A report out today from state Attorney General Letitia James says the Department of Health may have undercounted those deaths by as much as 50 percent.
The report shows that nursing home residents who were sent to hospitals and died there were not counted among nursing home deaths.
“As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate,” James said in a release. “While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents.”
Investigators looked at a sample of 62 of the state’s roughly 600 nursing homes. They reported 1,914 deaths of residents from COVID-19, while the Department of Health logged only 1,229 deaths at those same facilities.
A state mandate that required nursing homes to accept medically stable COVID-19 patients “may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that the mandate followed CDC guidance at the time and that it helped free up much-needed beds in hospitals.
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has often criticized the governor for his handling of the pandemic, particularly in nursing homes, released a statement calling the underreporting a “criminal coverup,” adding that the governor and his administration “have blood on their hands” (her full statement is below).
Investigations by the AG’s office also showed that nursing homes’ lack of compliance with infection control protocols put residents at increased risk of harm.
The report also notes that facilities with low staff levels before the pandemic had higher fatality rates.
According to the findings, the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for nursing home staff and a lack of testing early on put residents at risk.
Following is Stefanik’s full statement:
“This is now more than a nursing home scandal, this is a massive corruption and coverup scandal at the highest level of New York State Government implicating the Governor, the Secretary to the Governor, the New York State Health Commissioner and the Governor’s staff.
“Every New Yorker deserves transparency, accountability and answers regarding the orchestration of this illegal coverup. I am calling on the New York Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice to issue subpoenas immediately of Governor Cuomo and his entire staff on all documentation and internal and external communications, including with any and all associations and lobbyists who have direct ties to the Governor’s senior team related to this corrupt and illegal coverup.
“I am committed to doing everything I can in my power to protect the independence of the ongoing federal investigation into Governor Cuomo’s nursing home disaster. President Joe Biden should pledge to do the same. As a fellow New Yorker, I want to publicly thank the effective and tireless advocates who have humbly served as the voice of their lost loved ones and have faced inexcusably cruel treatment from the Governor and his entire team, who we know have orchestrated a criminal coverup and have blood on their hands.”
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.