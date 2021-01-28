AG probe finds NY COVID-19 nursing home deaths underreported by as much as half

“I am committed to doing everything I can in my power to protect the independence of the ongoing federal investigation into Governor Cuomo’s nursing home disaster. President Joe Biden should pledge to do the same. As a fellow New Yorker, I want to publicly thank the effective and tireless advocates who have humbly served as the voice of their lost loved ones and have faced inexcusably cruel treatment from the Governor and his entire team, who we know have orchestrated a criminal coverup and have blood on their hands.”