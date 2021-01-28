Alice E. Marino, 99, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alice E. Marino, 99, Watertown, passed away Monday, January 25th, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she was a resident.
Services will be in the spring. Burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
She was born in Watertown, July 1st, 1921, a daughter to Robert and Ruby Luffman Wilson. She married Harold Marino August 27, 1938. Mr. Marino passed away November 13th, 1985. Two daughters Jeanne in 1966 and Judith Ann in 1959 also predeceased her.
Mrs. Marino was a former member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer with the Red Cross motor care transporting Gold Star Mothers and for blood drives. She also volunteered at Mercy Hospital.
