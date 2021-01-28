Area airports getting millions of dollars

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Millions of dollars will land at north country airports.
U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that more than $36 million is coming to upstate airports.
Of that, Watertown and Ogdensburg airports will each see $1 million.
The folks who run the airports say the money will go towards everyday operations and supplies needed to keep the airports clean, safe, and open during the pandemic.
“These added expenses of cleaning and sanitizing and janitorial services, this funding will help pay for those added expenses while our revenues are down,” said Grant Sussey, Watertown International Airport manager.
“It also helps us pay the bills because even though we are not having near as many passengers come through, we are required to remain open and remain operating so it is business as usual here and that takes money,” said Stephanie Saracco, Ogdensburg International Airport manager.
Massena and Potsdam airports will each get $24,000.
