C. Richard “Duke” Mihalyi, 94, Lowville

Mr. Mihalyi was born on June 18, 1926 in town of Martinsburg the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Betz) Mihalyi. He graduated from General Martin High School. After high school he was a salesman for Mihalyi Real Estate before joining the U.S. Navy in 1944. Duke served on USS Grudy and was honorably discharged in 1946. He married Helen Marie Putz on April 3, 1948 in a candle light ceremony at Trinity Episcopal Church, Rev. Walter Bennett officiating.