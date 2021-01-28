C. Richard “Duke” Mihalyi, 94, Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - C. Richard “Duke” Mihalyi, 94, died early Monday morning, January 25, 2021 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Mr. Mihalyi was born on June 18, 1926 in town of Martinsburg the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Betz) Mihalyi. He graduated from General Martin High School. After high school he was a salesman for Mihalyi Real Estate before joining the U.S. Navy in 1944. Duke served on USS Grudy and was honorably discharged in 1946. He married Helen Marie Putz on April 3, 1948 in a candle light ceremony at Trinity Episcopal Church, Rev. Walter Bennett officiating.
After his marriage, he started the Mihalyi Insurance Agency with his brother, Louis. Later, the insurance agency and real estate firm merged into Mihalyi Real Estate and Insurance Agency. Duke worked semi retired from his home.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, their four children, David R. Mihalyi; Wayne D. (Jackie) Mihalyi all of Lowville; Barbara J. (Tom) Puccia of Watertown; and Jodelle M. “Jody” (Gary) Widrick of Rockville, MD; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Emily, Molly, and Christopher; three great grandchildren, Seth, Leah, and Clyde; a sister-in-law, Bernice Mihalyi; nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brother, Louis L. Mihalyi.
Mr. Mihalyi was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church serving in the choir, helping with stone soup, the vestry, and was also known as the local gumball vendor which helped raise funds for the church. Duke’s memberships included, Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 V.F.W, Lowville American Legion Post #162, Lowville Kiwanis and the Lowville Lodge #134 F. & A.M.
Duke was caring, compassionate, kind, and an outgoing man. A gentle giant in the community in which he volunteered. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in the spring with burial to follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery with military honors. Memorials in Duke’s name may be made to: The Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367
Arrangements are with Sundquist Funeral Home. On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
