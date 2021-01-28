Call Me Kat - Review

Bailik is a pro at being funny, she had her first acting job at age 12-and the show works best when she is just being her goofy, nerdy, yet optimistic self, interacting with supporting actors in a scene. She is immensely likable. In the pilot there was a warm, funny scene with Leslie Jordan (of Will and Grace fame) and Kat just talking without a lot hijinks. Jordan does some of his best work here as a jilted lonely employee of Kat’s Cat Café, in Louisville. He’s much more subtle than his famous Emmy nominated work on Will and Grace. Not sure why the show is set in Louisville, KY, it’s a welcome change from NY, Chicago or LA, where so many shows take place, but after watching three episodes, I’m still not sure why the creators made that choice.