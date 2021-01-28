2 charged after police allegedly find meth lab in car

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people were charged after state police allegedly found an active one-pot meth lab in their car.
Troopers say they stopped a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Stephen Bogart of Ogdensburg in the Dollar General parking lot in Heuvelton on Wednesday.
Besides the meth lab, police say they found methamphetamine, Suboxone, a digital scale, and several meth-making materials inside the vehicle.
Bogart was charged with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
A passenger, 31-year-old Tama Weller of Gouverneur, was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
They were arraigned virtually in Hermon town court. Weller was released pending an appearance in Oswegatchie town court and Bogart was jailed in lieu of bail.
