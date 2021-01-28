Clarkson comes out on top in basketball home opener

“We kinda let our foot off the gas a little bit there with about 5 minutes to go in the first half and turned it over, I think, 7 times in 9 possessions,” Clarkson coach Jeff Gorski said. “We always talk about taking a lead from 20 to 25, instead we took a lead from 20 to 13 but the start of the second half we battled right back and really proud of the way those guys played today.”