Clarkson comes out on top in basketball home opener

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Clarkson Golden Knights men’s basketball team opened the home portion of their 2021 season Wednesday at Alumni Gymnasium, where they hosted Villa Maria.
The Golden Knights would come out on fire in their home opener.
Reese Swedberg gets loose inside for the bucket, putting Clarkson up 1 and the Golden Knights would not look back from there.
Chris Hulbert lays in 2 off the break. He finished with 13.
Then it’s Jason Phelps missing from long range, but he takes the feed from Joe Lucas, lays in 2 and draws the foul. He had 11 in the first half.
Garrett Delaney hits from long range. Clarkson was shooting 36 percent from 3 in the first half.
Nick Budesheim hits down low as Clarkson led 50-37 at the half.
It was more of the same in the second half. Hulbert spots up and drills the 3-pointer.
Phelps dials long distance. He would lead the Golden Knights with 26 points as Clarkson beats Villa Maria 101-80
“I think this is probably the second or third time at least since I’ve been here that we’ve scored 100 points in a game,” Phelps said. “It’s a good feeling. Obviously with us, we’re not going to take it too much ‘cause tomorrow it’s just going to be focused on the next game.”
“Assist, we had 30 assists as a team,” Swedberg said. “That’s good. We’ve been sharing the ball, everyone’s getting good looks. We get open shots, we have people that can knock them down pretty well.”
“We kinda let our foot off the gas a little bit there with about 5 minutes to go in the first half and turned it over, I think, 7 times in 9 possessions,” Clarkson coach Jeff Gorski said. “We always talk about taking a lead from 20 to 25, instead we took a lead from 20 to 13 but the start of the second half we battled right back and really proud of the way those guys played today.”
