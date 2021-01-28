Deborah Adela McBride, 64, of Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Deborah Adela McBride, 64, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Following her wishes, her family will honor her life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Deborah was born in Heidelberg, Germany on March 19, 1956, daughter of the late Harvey and Dorothy (Trombley) Preston. On March 13, 1976, she married her soulmate, Earl S. McBride in Modesto, CA. She attended Lassen County Community College in Susanville, CA and earned her bachelor’s in computer science. She went on to teach computer science at that college, quitting to raise a family. She is the loving wife of Earl S. McBride, beloved mother of Fancy T. McBride, Coral D. McBride, Sterling E. C. McBride and daughter in law, Tiffany (Jacobs) McBride. Much loved grandmother of Justin, Damien, Sierra, Bailey, Evan and Ashton, and great granddaughter Feyah; sister of Monica, Michelle, Sandy, Nancy, Dale, and Scotty; loved by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was predeceased by two sisters, Madonna and Elizabeth and a brother, Terry. As a family we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Deborah and have decided to honor her by having a memorial fundraiser. In lieu of flowers, food or charitable donations, your contribution will be greatly appreciated, and we thank you in advance. To donate, please click on the ‘Donate Now’ button. All donations are directly deposited to the funeral home for complete transparency & security. While donating you will be able to write a message, offer your condolences, as well as choose to have your name or contribution anonymous. If you are unable to donate, then we ask that you please click, and “Share this Fundraiser” located under the Donate section. The success of the fundraiser depends on how well it is shared to all social media platforms, email, and text. Warmest Regards and Greatly Appreciated, The McBride Family