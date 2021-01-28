Drive-thru chicken barbecue to help Shannon Family

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Valentine’s Day fundraiser will help the Chaumont Fire Department show its love for its community.
It’ll hold a drive-thru chicken barbecue on Sunday, February 14, which is Valentines Day.
The majority of the proceeds raised will go to the family of Jeff Shannon, our colleague and a former Chaumont volunteer. Jeff passed away from COVID-19 complications 2 weeks ago and, with this event, the fire department hopes to raise $3,000 for the family.
“I think everybody’s going to remember Jeff for his huge heart and smile. Every time you saw him he had that smile. The family’s been left with a lot of unexpected medical bills and funeral costs of course, so we wanted to try and help,” said Heather Lipczynski, Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department secretary.
The Department is asking for food or monetary donations to make this event happen.
To donate, leave items at the fire hall on Route 12E, or call Lipczynski at 315-777-5442, or send a check by mail to PO Box 129, Chaumont, NY, 13622, with the memo, “Jeff Shannon.”
The fundraiser starts at 11 a.m. and each meal costs $15.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.