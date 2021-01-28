Ice rink is a popular way to spend time in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With ice-cold temperatures, the ice rink in Morristown has been a popular place to spend some time.
People of all ages and skill levels lace up their skates at the rink. It opened for the year on Sunday.
Some people practice the basics, while others take it a bit more seriously.
But everyone shares the ice.
We spoke with one man who’s brought his kids to the rink every day since it opened.
“I came here with my wife and our two kids, a boy and a girl,” Kevin Crosby said. “They love to skate. Even the big kids that are here are great with them. They’ll stop playing hockey and start playing hockey with the little kids.”
Sticks and helmets are available on-site. Skates can be rented at the Morristown library.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.