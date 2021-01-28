Joyce Lawrence, 95, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joyce Lawrence of Canton, New York left this earth on January 25, 2021 after fighting Covid and succeeding, but it just left her too tired to carry on. Joyce came in to this world on June 11, 1925 to a loving family of the late Archie and Blanche Marlowe and an older sister, June (Trotter). Joyce prided herself for swimming across the St. Lawrence in her teen years. She graduated from OFA, where she met the love of her life, Ivan “IB” Lawrence at a local dance while he was home on leave from the Army. They married in 1944 corresponding while Ivan went off to war. During this time of Ivan being overseas, Joyce worked at Alco for the war effort. On Ivan’s returning, the couple started their family while building their home on West Main Street, Canton.