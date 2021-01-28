Man drives with alleged .38% BAC

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Waddington man is accused of driving with a blood alcohol content more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say Aaron Latray provided a breath sample of .38 percent following a motor vehicle accident in the town of Waddington.
The legal limit is .08 percent.
Latray was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
He was ticketed and released pending an appearance in Waddington town court at a later date.
