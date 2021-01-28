Marion E. Ashlaw, 83, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marion E. Ashlaw, 83, formerly of Lake Bonaparte, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at the Carthage Centre for Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she had been a resident for several years.
Born in Harrisville on September 6, 1937, the daughter of Thurston and Roseanna Cottet Bush. Marion was an excellent student who enjoyed doing her farm chores and playing the piano. She graduated from Harrisville High School and also attended the Watertown School of Commerce and Potsdam State University. A marriage to Denver Stevens ended in divorce. She then married Vaughn Ashlaw on June 21, 1978, in Harrisville. Together, they renovated a cottage at Lake Bonaparte and enjoyed many years on the Lake. Mr. Ashlaw died on April 8, 2019.
Marion was primarily a homemaker and loved to cook and bake. She was also a very talented tailor and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and needlepoint. She worked for a short time for the Edwards-Knox School District, then worked in various capacities for the Harrisville Central School, including the business office and as a secretary. She was also the longtime administrative assistant, a certified Lay Speaker, and a valuable asset for the Harrisville United Methodist Church. She was the church organist for many years. Marion was awarded the St. Lawrence County Lay Person of the Year in the early 2000s.
Marion was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her sons; Randy Stevens and wife Shelley, Great Bend; Roy Stevens and wife Diane Gonzalez, San Antonio, Texas, and daughter Lisa Collier and husband Steven Vorce, Canton, Georgia, along with her stepdaughters; Kim Rafferty, Troy, and Roxanne O’Connor, Carthage. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Marion is predeceased by her husband, Vaughn, and her grandson, Jason Stevens, who died in 2010.
A funeral service for Marion will be held in the spring at the Harrisville United Methodist Church, followed by burial in the Harrisville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
