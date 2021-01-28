Marion E. Ashlaw, 83, of Harrisville

Marion was primarily a homemaker and loved to cook and bake. She was also a very talented tailor and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and needlepoint. She worked for a short time for the Edwards-Knox School District, then worked in various capacities for the Harrisville Central School, including the business office and as a secretary. She was also the longtime administrative assistant, a certified Lay Speaker, and a valuable asset for the Harrisville United Methodist Church. She was the church organist for many years. Marion was awarded the St. Lawrence County Lay Person of the Year in the early 2000s.