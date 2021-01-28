Massena man arrested in nearly year-old tire theft

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police have charged a Massena man who allegedly walked out of the Potsdam Walmart last year with four large tires he didn’t pay for.
Troopers say 41-year-old Michael Brown was arrested by Massena police on Tuesday and turned over to state police in connection with two alleged shoplifting incidents.
The first was on February 23, in which Brown allegedly walked out of the store with the tires, valued at $167 each, as employees tried to stop him. He loaded the tires in a pickup truck and drove off.
The second incident was November 29, troopers say, when he allegedly stole a Ms. Pacman arcade machine valued at $299.
Brown was ticketed on two counts of petit larceny and released pending an appearance in Potsdam town court at a later date.
