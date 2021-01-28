Morris J. Reed, “Jack”, 93, of Hewittville

Jack worked for time at Potsdam Feed and Coal, Potsdam Welding, and Bicknell Brothers before staring with the Operating Engineers Union, where he retired while working at Fort Drum. After his retirement, he started transporting mail from the Potsdam Post Office to various rural post offices including Chase Mills and Waddington. For over 60 years, Jack was an active member with Masonic Lodge, most recently with the Amber Lodge #395 and was a life member of the Waddington Post of the VFW. He enjoyed trout fishing and gardening.