Morris J. Reed, “Jack”, 93, of Hewittville

HEWITTVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Morris J. Reed, “Jack”, 93, a longtime resident of River Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 26, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam after a short illness.
Jack was born on February 21, 1927 in Potsdam, the son of the late Jay W. and Verne Eva (Brayton) Reed and attended local schools. Jack proudly served his country in the US Navy, serving during World War II. On May 15, 1948, he married Selma Russell at the West Potsdam Methodist Church. She predeceased him on June 2, 2012.
Jack worked for time at Potsdam Feed and Coal, Potsdam Welding, and Bicknell Brothers before staring with the Operating Engineers Union, where he retired while working at Fort Drum. After his retirement, he started transporting mail from the Potsdam Post Office to various rural post offices including Chase Mills and Waddington. For over 60 years, Jack was an active member with Masonic Lodge, most recently with the Amber Lodge #395 and was a life member of the Waddington Post of the VFW. He enjoyed trout fishing and gardening.
Jack is survived by his children, Paula and Alex Rutley of Louisville and Ed and Sherry Reed of Potsdam; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his siblings, Mary, Effie, Bertha, Cora, Lawrence, Lewis, and Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by two sons, Morris Jr. and Dick Reed; a granddaughter, Amy Moulder; his brothers, Willard, Hazen, Charles, and Frank; and his sisters, Ruth and Esther.
Friends may call Monday 2-4:00 and 7-9:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home. Due to current health restrictions, his funeral services will be held privately. Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and view his funeral service online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. Please note that if occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
