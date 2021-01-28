Muriel A. Hancock, 97, formerly of Croghan

Mrs. Hancock was born in Copenhagen, NY, on May 24, 1923, a daughter of the late Charles and Pearl Rohr Colegrove. She graduated from Copenhagen High School and attended Watertown School of Commerce and worked for Marcy, Buck & Skyler in Watertown before her marriage. On March 28, 1948, she married Harold D. Hancock at the Copenhagen Methodist Church, with Rev. Lawrence Heatherington officiating. The couple operated a farm on the Deer River-Copenhagen Road for nine years, before moving to a farm on the Second Road, Carthage, operating the farm until their retirement in 1973. After their retirement from farming, they moved to Main Street, Croghan. Mrs. Hancock worked at Ft. Drum from 1957-1983, retiring as purchasing agent.