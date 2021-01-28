Muriel A. Hancock, 97, formerly of Croghan

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Muriel A. Hancock, 97, formerly of Main Street, Croghan and Second Road, Carthage, passed away late Wednesday evening, January 27, 2021 at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, where she has resided since April 25, 2019.
Due to Covid, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be at Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River, in the spring, with a Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. David Hancock and his wife Ann of Spring Hill, FL; Charles and Marjorie Hancock of Lowville; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew and several cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold D. Hancock, who passed away on February 14, 1989; two brothers, Clayton and Richard Colegrove.
Mrs. Hancock was born in Copenhagen, NY, on May 24, 1923, a daughter of the late Charles and Pearl Rohr Colegrove. She graduated from Copenhagen High School and attended Watertown School of Commerce and worked for Marcy, Buck & Skyler in Watertown before her marriage. On March 28, 1948, she married Harold D. Hancock at the Copenhagen Methodist Church, with Rev. Lawrence Heatherington officiating. The couple operated a farm on the Deer River-Copenhagen Road for nine years, before moving to a farm on the Second Road, Carthage, operating the farm until their retirement in 1973. After their retirement from farming, they moved to Main Street, Croghan. Mrs. Hancock worked at Ft. Drum from 1957-1983, retiring as purchasing agent.
Mrs. Hancock was a member the First Congregational Church of Deer River. She was also a member of the Denmark Grange for over 50 years. Together the couple enjoyed winters in Zephyrhills, FL for many years. Muriel love to go camping and spent many summers camping on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton, NY.
