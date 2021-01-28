North Country Chili Cook-Off starts Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The North Country Chili Cook-Off kicks off next week.
The Volunteer Transportation Center’s Jeremiah Papineau says 28 businesses have signed on for this pub-crawl-style month-long event.
Usually, the cook-off is a one-day event at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.
But because of the pandemic, it’s going to be more of a “chili crawl.”
Restaurants in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties will feature their chili throughout February and people can vote for their favorites.
Visit volunteertransportationcenter.org to find out what businesses are participating.
