Ralph Carlton Brown, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ralph Carlton Brown age 90 of Watertown, NY passed away in his sleep on Sunday January 3, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Colorado Springs CO.
Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Spring burial will be in the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are
with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Surviving is his wife, Dortha Brown of Watertown NY; and children, Charles Brown, Vine Grove, KY; Thomas Eckert, Watertown, NY; Eva Staie, Lowville, NY; Donna Swanson, Colorado Springs, CO; Linda Cisco, Clayton, NY; Tina Setterman, Rock Hill, SC; Mark Brown, Carthage, MO; and Sallee Eckert, Sedona, AZ. His sister, Helen Loomis and his first wife, Clara Margaret Pringle also preceded him in death.
He was born on February 17, 1930 in Watertown, NY to the late Carlton and Lillian Brown.
He married his first wife and remained married until her death on Oct.31,1968. He married his second wife Dortha Eckert in 1969 and remained married until his death.
Ralph served in the U.S Marine Corps from 1947 to 1950.
Following his honorable discharge from the military, Ralph went to work at the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet until his retirement.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.